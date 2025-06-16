Woods Richardson didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's extra-inning loss to Houston, allowing one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Woods Richardson was called up June 10 to take Zebby Matthews' (shoulder) spot in the rotation and allowed seven runs (six earned) in his return to the big-league squad. He rebounded with a stellar outing Sunday, notching his first scoreless outing of 2025. Despite his success, the Twins pulled him after 53 pitches. He threw 98 pitches in his previous start. Woods Richardson is tentatively scheduled to face the Brewers next weekend, and he'll take a 5.13 ERA over 47.1 innings into the outing.