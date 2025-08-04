The Twins placed Woods Richardson on the 15-day injured list Monday due to an illness.

Woods Richardson had a scheduled start over the weekend pushed back due to a stomach bug, and he wasn't able to recover from the illness quickly enough to avoid a stint on the IL. The right-hander is eligible to return Aug. 16 and should be ready for activation at that time or shortly after. In the meantime, Jose Urena is likely to continue occupying Woods Richardson's spot in the Twins rotation.