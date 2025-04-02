Wood Richardson allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings Tuesday versus the White Sox. he did not factor into the decision.

Brooks Baldwin drove in both runs against Woods Richardson with a base knock in the second and a sac fly in the fourth. His day was done after 82 pitches, and his strikeout numbers were up a tick from his 7.9 K/9 in 2024. Woods Richardson had a promising rookie campaign and still managed a 4.17 ERA and 1.29 WHIP despite skidding to a 5.91 ERA over his final 11 starts, The 24-year-old lines up for a road start against the Royals next week.