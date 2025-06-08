Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Likely to rejoin MLB rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods Richardson was scratched from his scheduled start for Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday and is expected to join the Twins' rotation this week, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Pablo Lopez (shoulder) landed on the injured list Thursday and Zebby Matthews (shoulder) did so Sunday, so Minnesota is in need of some rotation help. Woods Richardson is a logical candidate to fill the void, as he opened the campaign in the starting rotation and posted a 5.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB across 37.2 innings (eight outings) before being demoted in mid-May.
