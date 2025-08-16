Woods Richardson (illness) made a rehab start Friday for Triple-A St. Paul, striking out four while allowing one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings.

Woods Richardson was cleared for his first game action since July 28, after he required a procedure earlier this month to remove a parasite from his digestive tract. He tossed 34 pitches in Friday's outing and may need another rehab start or two to get fully stretched out before the Twins bring him back from the 15-day injured list and insert him into the rotation.