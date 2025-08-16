Richardson (illness) threw two scoreless innings Friday for Triple-A St. Paul with four strikeouts and a walk during a rehab start.

Richardson was sidelined with an illness at the start of August that later required a procedure to remove a parasite from his digestive tract. Given the severity of the ailment and his weight loss, he was sent on a rehabilitation assignment. It's not clear how many rehab outings he'll need to make, but he'll likely need another outing or two given he only went two innings Friday.