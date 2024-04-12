Woods Richardson will be recalled by the Twins to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Woods Richardson was rocked for seven runs over 3.1 innings in his last start at Triple-A St. Paul. However, he's on the 40-man roster and will be on five days' rest Saturday, so that's why he's ultimately getting the nod. The right-hander made one extended relief appearance last season with Minnesota, allowing five runs over 4.2 frames.