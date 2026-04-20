Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Moving up to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods Richardson will move up a day to start Tuesday versus the Mets in place of the injured Mick Abel (elbow), Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
He will be on five days' rest Tuesday, so moving up a day in the rotation shouldn't be a big deal. The Twins are listing TBA in Woods Richardson's spot Wednesday, but it's likely to be either Kendry Rojas or Connor Prielipp making their major-league debut that day. Woods Richardson was rocked for seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and three walks over five innings versus the Red Sox in his last outing and will carry a 6.10 ERA into Tuesday's start against the Mets.
More News
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Flops against Boston•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Ready to start Wednesday•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Sick before Friday's loss•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Rocked for five runs in fourth•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Solid again in no-decision•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Suffers tough-luck loss•