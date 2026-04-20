Woods Richardson will move up a day to start Tuesday versus the Mets in place of the injured Mick Abel (elbow), Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

He will be on five days' rest Tuesday, so moving up a day in the rotation shouldn't be a big deal. The Twins are listing TBA in Woods Richardson's spot Wednesday, but it's likely to be either Kendry Rojas or Connor Prielipp making their major-league debut that day. Woods Richardson was rocked for seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and three walks over five innings versus the Red Sox in his last outing and will carry a 6.10 ERA into Tuesday's start against the Mets.