Woods Richardson (4-4) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings in a 2-1 victory over the Marlins. He struck out three.

The right-hander got the hook after 75 pitches (50 strikes), and while he hasn't been providing the Twins with much length, Woods Richardson has at least been giving them stronger results of late. Over his last four trips to the mound, he's posted a 1.71 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 21 innings. With Bailey Ober (hip) joining Zebby Matthews (shoulder) and Pablo Lopez (shoulder) on the IL this week, Woods Richardson's spot in the rotation seems very secure regardless of his numbers. He'll look to extend his win streak to three in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cubs.