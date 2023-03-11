Woods Richardson was optioned to minor-league camp on Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Woods Richardson made his big-league debut in October of last year but didn't seem to have a real chance to push for a rotation spot this spring. The 22-year-old will continue his development at the Triple-A level, where he recorded a 2.21 ERA in seven starts last season.
