Minnesota optioned Woods RIchardson to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Woods Richardson was unscored upon in three appearances this spring, but he never seemed like a serious candidate for the Opening Day roster. The 23-year-old will be used in St. Paul's rotation at the start of the 2024 season.
