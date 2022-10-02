Woods Richardson had his contract selected from Triple-A St. Paul and will start Sunday against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old was previously confirmed as the starter for Sunday's contest, and he's now officially been called up for his MLB debut. Woods Richardson split the 2022 campaign between Double-A Wichita and St. Paul, and he posted a 2.73 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 116:37 K:BB over 109.2 innings.