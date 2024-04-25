The Twins recalled Woods Richardson from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

He will start Thursday's game against the White Sox, and with Louie Varland back in the minors, Woods Richardson will have an opportunity to stick in the Twins rotation for a while. The right-hander spun six innings of one-run ball against the Tigers on April 13, but a 6.08 ERA across 13.1 innings in three starts with St. Paul this season suggests that fantasy managers should exercise caution with him.