Woods Richardson was recalled Friday from Triple-A St. Paul, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Woods Richardson had struggled to a 9.00 ERA through two starts (seven innings) this season at the Triple-A level, but the Twins are in need of a fresh bullpen arm. The 22-year-old former top prospect will presumably work in long relief.
