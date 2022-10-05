The Twins optioned Woods Richardson to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.
Woods Richardson wasn't scheduled to pitch again in 2022 after making his MLB debut Sunday in Detroit, where he struck out three while allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings en route to being handed a loss. The Twins will swap him off the 28-man active roster for right-hander Cole Sands, who will give the team a fresh arm out of the bullpen in Wednesday's season finale against the White Sox.
