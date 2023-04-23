The Twins optioned Woods Richardson to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After starter Kenta Maeda lasted just two innings in Friday's 3-2 loss to Washington in the series opener while battling an ankle injury, the Twins summoned Woods Richardson from Triple-A on Saturday to give a fresh arm to an overtaxed bullpen. The 22-year-old right-hander ended up serving as an innings eater in relief in the Twins' 10-4 loss Saturday, covering 4.2 frames and striking out five but giving up five earned runs on seven hits and three walks. Woods Richardson will head back to St. Paul a day later with the Twins needing to open up a roster spot for Sunday's starter, Bailey Ober, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
