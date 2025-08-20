Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Set for another rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woods Richardson (illness) is scheduled to pitch four innings Thursday for Triple-A St. Paul, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Woods Richardson will make his second rehab start after having a procedure earlier this month to remove a parasite from his digestive tract. He threw two innings Friday for St. Paul. If all goes well Thursday, he'll likely be activated from the injured list and make his next start in the majors.
