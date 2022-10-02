Woods Richardson will start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Woods Richardson has had a dominant season in the upper levels of the minors for the Twins, combining to post a 2.73 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 116:37 K:BB across 108.2 innings with Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul. He has thrown six innings in three consecutive starts with St. Paul, so he shouldn't have any limitations on his workload in his big-league debut.
More News
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Slated to debut soon•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Gets bumped to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Back from COVID-19 IL•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Dominant at Double-A•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Makes organizational debut•
-
Twins' Simeon Woods Richardson: Deactivated at Double-A•