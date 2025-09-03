Woods Richardson didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out seven.

Woods Richardson struggled in his first start coming off the injured list Aug. 27, allowing five runs, three homers and two strikeouts across 3.2 innings. He fared much better Tuesday, tying his season high in strikeouts and yielding his second fewest hits. The 24-year-old will carry a 4.53 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come against the Angels.