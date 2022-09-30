Manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that he expects Woods Richardson to pitch for the Twins prior to the end of the regular season, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Woods Richardson was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul in mid-August and was dominant over the last month and a half, posting a 2.21 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 36.2 innings over seven starts. The Twins haven't officially announced which day Woods Richardson will make his major-league debut, but the team hasn't yet announced a starter for Sunday's game in Detroit, so it seems likely that he'll draw the start Sunday. The right-hander was one of two prospects the Twins received in the trade that sent Jose Berrios to the Blue Jays last summer.