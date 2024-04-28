Woods Richardson is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Woods Richardson will be making his second straight turn through the Minnesota rotation after he was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday to replace the struggling Louie Varland, who was optioned to the minors. While making his second start with the big club of the season Thursday, the right-hander took a no-decision against the White Sox, striking out six and allowing two earned runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings. The outing was good enough to earn Woods Richardson at least one more turn through the rotation, with the 23-year-old getting another crack against the White Sox on the road.