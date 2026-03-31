Woods Richardson (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Royals after allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings.

Woods Richardson surrendered both of his runs on one swing of the bat, as he gave up a two-run homer to Kyle Isbel in the bottom of the second inning. Woods Richardson otherwise managed to work his way through Kansas City's lineup without damage, despite firing only 45 of his 83 pitches for strikes. Fantasy managers will likely be disappointed by the lack of swing-and-miss stuff Monday after the right-hander posted a 16:5 K:BB across 20 innings during spring training.