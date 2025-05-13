Woods Richardson will have his next start pushed back after Tuesday's game in Baltimore was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Woods Richardson will presumably take the mound in one of those contests, although it's not yet clear which one.
