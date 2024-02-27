Woods Richardson has worked on adjusting his arm angle this spring from a strictly 12 o'clock release to down a few slots, MLB.com reports. Woods Richardson threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in his spring debut Monday against the Yankees.

Woods Richardson took a step backward last season at Triple-A with a 4.91 ERA and 7.6 K/9 along with an increased walk rate to 4.85 BB/9. He also struggled in his one outing in the majors, giving up 5 runs in 4.2 innings. He's never had great velocity, so it was encouraging to see his fastball sit in the 92-94 mph range, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While he'll likely need to prove himself at Triple-A before getting another extended shot in the majors, he could be counted on this summer if Minnesota's rotation depth is tested.