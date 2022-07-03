Gray did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five and walking three over five innings.

The Orioles got out to an early lead after Gray allowed three runners to cross the plate, but his offense would save him later as they came back to win the game. Gray threw 53 of 87 pitches for strikes across five frames. The Twins seem to be cautious with the righty as he has yet to surpass 100 pitches in a game and has thrown more than five innings four times in 11 appearances this season. Gray will take a 2.47 ERA into his next appearance.