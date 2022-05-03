Gray (hamstring) will make a second minor-league rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul later this week, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Gray threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks Sunday in his first rehab start for Single-A Fort Myers. Given the strong showing with Fort Myers, Gray looked to be a candidate to potentially return from the 10-day injured list this week, but the Twins will instead give him additional time to stretch out in the minors. Gray's continued absence should pave the way for rookie Josh Winder to make a second turn through the rotation.