Gray (2-1) earned the win Tuesday after he pitched seven scoreless, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out 10 versus the Tigers.

Gray was dominant Tuesday, allowing only one extra-base hit while striking out a season-high 10 batters. The outing was his longest of the campaign and he has allowed two or fewer runs in all six of his starts on the year. Since returning from the injured list May 6, Gray has posted a 1.69 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 21.1 frames in four starts. His season-long numbers now stand at a 2.60 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over six outings. The 32-year-old tentatively lines up to toe the rubber next Sunday versus the Royals.