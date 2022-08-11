Gray did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five batters.

Gray gave up a pair of runs in the second inning but was staked to a lead when Minnesota scored four times between the third and fifth frames. The veteran right-hander couldn't capitalize on the support, however, surrendering two runs in the bottom of the fifth before getting pulled with two outs. It was the first time Gray has failed to complete five innings in four starts and also marked the first time he's given up more than one run over that stretch. His 3.33 ERA and 1.15 WHIP on the season are solid, but Gray is on pace to strike out less than a batter an inning for the first time since 2018.