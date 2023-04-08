Gray did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven frames during a 3-2 win over the Astros in 10 innings. He struck out 13.

Aside from an RBI single by Alex Bregman in the third, Gray was nearly untouchable as he cruised through seven strong frames and struck out a career-high 13 batters. However, it wasn't enough for the veteran right-hander to pull out a win, as the Twins offense was stymied by Jose Urquidy. Through two starts, Gray has looked as sharp as ever, surrendering just seven hits, five walks and one run over 12 innings.