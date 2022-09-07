Twins manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed that Gray (hamstring) will start Thursday's series finale against the Yankees, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Yankee Stadium was often a house of horrors for Gray during his time with New York in 2017 and 2018, but he won't be pushed off the road start against his former team after he checked out fine following his bullpen session Tuesday. Gray departed from his most recent start last Friday against the White Sox due to a tight right hamstring, but he shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count when he takes the mound Thursday.