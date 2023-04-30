Gray (4-0) allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in a win over the Royals on Sunday.

Gray capped off April with another masterful performance. He tossed five shutout innings before the Royals finally got a run across in the sixth. The 33-year-old has now thrown at least five innings and allowed one run or fewer in each of his six starts this season, and his 0.77 ERA currently leads Major League Baseball among all pitchers with at least 25 innings thrown. Gray has been a fantasy star over the first month of the year and will look to keep things rolling in a divisional matchup against the Guardians next weekend.