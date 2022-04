Gray's leg injury that forced his early exit from his start Saturday against the Red Sox is a tight hamstring, and he's merely considered day-to-day for now, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gray exited after throwing just 1.2 innings, allowing a pair of runs on a second-inning homer by Alex Verdugo. It's an encouraging sign that he's only considered day-to-day, but a trip to the injured list is seemingly still in play if he's forced to miss a start.