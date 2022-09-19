Gray left Monday's game against the Guardians after two innings due to right hamstring tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He was charged with four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out before departing.

The veteran right-hander should be considered day-to-day until the Twins provide further updates. However, because Gray has already contended with this same injury earlier this season, it's fair to wonder whether he'll be ready to make his next scheduled start this weekend against the Angels.