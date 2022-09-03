Gray was removed from Friday's start against the White Sox due to right hamstring tightness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Gray appeared to grab his hamstring in the bottom of the third inning Friday and came back out for the fourth, but he struggled prior to exiting the game. Prior to his departure, he allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Yankees on Wednesday if he's deemed healthy enough to make his next turn through the rotation.