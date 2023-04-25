Gray (3-0) allowed three hits and two walks over seven shutout frames Monday, striking out eight and earning a win against the Yankees.

Gray rolled through the Yankees with ease Monday. He coughed up just one extra-base hit and never faced much of a threat while snagging his third win. His season-high 18 whiffs helped improve his K:BB to 34:11 across 29 frames. Gray has allowed fewer than two runs in each of his first five starts, resulting in an outstanding 0.64 ERA. He'll look to continue the hot streak in his next outing, which is projected to be at home against the Royals.