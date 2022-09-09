Gray allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings in a 4-3 win Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Miguel Andujar took Gray deep for a two-run shot in the second inning to account for the scoring against Gray. All the other hits he allowed were singles with only one runner reaching scoring position. He's allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts in the second half and has a 2.27 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB in 47.2 innings in that span. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Kansas City.