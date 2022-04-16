site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-sonny-gray-exits-with-apparent-leg-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Sonny Gray: Exits with apparent leg injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gray left Saturday's start in the second inning against Boston due to an apparent leg injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Gray appeared to hurt his hamstring or groin after throwing a pitch and showed discomfort. He left after meeting with the team trainer. Josh Winder replaced him on the mound.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read