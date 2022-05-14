Gray allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in Friday's win over the Guardians. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Gray got through four innings with just one run allowed before Austin Hedges knocked a solo shot to lead off the fifth. The 32-year-old righty threw 82 pitches and forced just nine swinging strikes but still struck out a season-high eight batters. Gray has yet to finish five innings in any of his four starts this year. He'll carry a 3.68 ERA into his projected start in Oakland next week.