Gray did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out six in Minnesota's loss.

It was Gray's worst outing of the season as he gave up three runs in the fourth inning, after giving up just three runs in his first six starts. His ERA increased to 1.35, which shows how dominant he's been so far. Gray's next start is expected to be Friday at home against the Cubs.