Gray did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing zero runs on three hits and zero walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out three.

Gray was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's contest and tossed five scoreless innings in his first start since May 29. The right-hander never allowed more than one baserunner in an inning and was able to work around a Taylor Trammell leadoff double in the third. After throwing 65 pitches to get through five inning, Gray was replaced by Griffin Jax in the top of the sixth with the game still scoreless. Across eight starts and 38.2 innings, Gray sports a 2.09 ERA with a 42:10 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland.