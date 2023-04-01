Gray didn't allow a run in his five innings of work during Saturday's win over the Royals.

Gray did walk four and only had one strikeout, but he was able to avoid giving up a run while picking up his first victory of the 2023 season. The right-hander kept the Kansas City lineup off-balance through the majority of the outing, and 52-of-83 pitches ended up landing in the strike zone. It was far from a dominant effort, but it's tough to complain about five scoreless frames in your debut. Gray's scheduled to face off against the Astros on Thursday in a much tougher matchup on paper.