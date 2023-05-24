Gray allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray blanked the Giants through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. He opened up the frame by giving up a double and walking two batters to load the bases before handing the ball over to Jovani Moran. Moran would allow two of the inherited runners to score, both on walks. Gray was still in line with the for the win until the bullpen gave away the lead for good in the seventh. The 33-year-old still has yet to allow more than runs in a start so far this season but remains winless in May after going 4-0 last month. He's at a 1.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 66:21 K:BB over 54.1 innings and tentatively lines up for a start to begin next week in Houston.