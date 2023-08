Gray (6-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

It's Gray's fifth consecutive quality start -- he's now 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA in that span (31 innings) while racking up 33 strikeouts. Overall, the veteran right-hander's ERA is down to 3.04 with a 1.22 WHIP and 140:47 K:BB across 11 starts (136.1 innings) this season. Gray's currently scheduled to make his next start at home against the Pirates.