Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low-grade strain of his right hamstring, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 32-year-old exited Saturday's start after 1.2 innings with tightness in his hamstring, and he'll require a stint on the injured list. However, it's not believed to be a serious issue and the Twins expect Gray to miss only one start, so he could be back April 27 after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf.