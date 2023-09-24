Gray (8-8) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings against the Angels. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

Gray was lights out for most of the day, outside of a home run he surrendered to Jo Adell to lead off the fourth inning. Unfortunately for the right-hander, he still got stuck with the loss due to the Twins failing to provide any run support. Gray has now allowed one run or fewer in three consecutive starts and in six of his last eight, though he's just 3-3 over that stretch. He also has not walked a batter in each of his last two outings and carries a 1.96 ERA in September following Saturday's performance.