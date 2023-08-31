Gray did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Guardians while striking out five.

Gray surrendered a leadoff double to Steven Kwan to open the game before retiring the next 13 batters he faced. The right-hander allowed just three hits on the afternoon but was still unable to log his fourth win this month due to a lack of run support. Gray has now pitched at least six shutout innings in two of his last four starts while it was his second time this season hurling seven shutout frames. He's also logged quality starts in seven of his last eight outings.