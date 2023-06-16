Gray did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over four innings against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Gray struggled with his command, matching a season high with four walks while needing 79 pitches to get through just three innings. After starting the year with a 1.39 ERA through his first eight starts, Gray's posted a 3.82 mark with a mediocre 1.57 WHIP over his last six outings. Overall, the 33-year-old right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 79:30 K:BB through 76 innings. Gray currently lines up for a home matchup with the Red Sox in his next outing.