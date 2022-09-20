Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

The veteran right-hander surrendered four earned runs over two frames before he exited Monday's start in Kansas City with the injury. Gray spent time on the shelf with a strain of the same hamstring early in the season, and he aggravated the issue in early September before he departed Monday's contest. He'll be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season Oct. 5, but with the Twins seven games back of a playoff spot, he's likely to be shut down for the year.