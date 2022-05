Gray was removed from Sunday's start against the Royals with an apparent arm injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Gray limited Kansas City to one single through six scoreless frames but gave up a leadoff single during the seventh and exited during the middle of the following at-bat. The 32-year-old appeared to be stretching out his right arm/shoulder before leaving the field with the training staff. It's unclear whether he'll be available for his next turn through the rotation.