Gray was removed after two innings in his start Monday against the Guardians with an apparent injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He was charged with four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one.

Gray departed with the Twins trailing 4-0, so he'll be on the hook for the loss unless Minnesota mounts a comeback. The greater concern is what prompted Gray's early exit, though it's almost certainly injury-related, as Park notes that the right-hander's fastball velocity was down about 1.7 miles per hour from his season-long average. Ronny Henriquez was summoned from the bullpen to replace Gray and could be a candidate to pick up a spot start Saturday against the Angels if Gray isn't ready to go for his next turn through the rotation.